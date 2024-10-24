Hawthorn Resources Converts Stake Amid Magnetite Study Success

Hawthorn Resources Limited (AU:HAW) has released an update.

Hawthorn Resources Limited has successfully completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the Mt Bevan magnetite joint venture, confirming the high-grade nature of its resource. The company has chosen to convert its 19.6% equity stake into a 1% FOB royalty, capitalizing on the premium Direct Reduction Grade product expected from the venture. Additionally, the Anglo Saxon Gold Project is gaining traction amidst record gold prices, with advanced discussions underway to explore its potential.

