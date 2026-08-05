Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Gains Post Q2 Earnings, Net Income Up

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. HWBK have gained 1.9% since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which advanced 4.7% over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock has risen 4.3%, outpacing the S&P 500's 2.5% gain.

Hawthorn Bancshares’ Earnings Snapshot

Hawthorn Bancshares reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $7.3 million, up 20.1% from $6.1 million in the year-ago quarter, while diluted earnings per share increased 20.5% to $1.06 from $0.88. Net interest income rose 6.9% year over year to $17.3 million, supported by higher asset yields and lower deposit costs. Non-interest income climbed 50.6% to $5.3 million, while non-interest expense increased 11.7% to $13.7 million.

Loans held for investment declined year over year to $1.42 billion from $1.46 billion, investment securities increased year over year to $236.2 million from $229.4 million, and deposits slipped year over year to $1.49 billion from $1.52 billion. Stockholders’ equity increased to $182.8 million from $156.8 million a year ago.

HWBK’s Earnings Performance and Operating Metrics

HWBK’s profitability improved as return on average assets increased to 1.63% from 1.36% a year earlier, while return on average common equity edged up to 16.39% from 15.85%. Net interest margin (NIM) on a fully taxable equivalent basis expanded to 4.16% from 3.89%, reflecting improved loan yields and lower funding costs.

The efficiency ratio improved to 60.66% from 62.32%, indicating better operating efficiency despite higher expenses. Book value per share rose 17.6% year over year to $26.50, while Hawthorn Bancshares remained well capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.40%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Factors Influencing Hawthorn Bancshares’ Results

Higher profitability was primarily driven by growth in net interest income and a sharp increase in non-interest income. Interest income increased as higher rates on earning assets lifted loan yields to 6.18% from 5.98% a year earlier, while average deposit costs declined to 2.13% from 2.35%. Non-interest income benefited from the recognition of a gain on the sale of a bank administrative office that was no longer in use.

At the same time, non-interest expense increased due to higher operating costs, although stronger revenue growth more than offset the increase. Provision for credit losses totaled $0.2 million against a $0.1 million release in the prior-year quarter.

Asset quality remained generally stable, although some metrics weakened modestly. Non-performing assets increased to $7.5 million from $5.2 million a year earlier, largely because of higher other real estate owned, while non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans rose to 0.53% from 0.35%.

Net charge-offs remained low at $0.14 million, representing 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis compared with 0.01% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of outstanding loans, broadly unchanged from 1.47% a year ago.

HWBK’s Management Commentary

Management highlighted improved profitability, stronger NIM and better operating efficiency during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares also emphasized that credit quality remained stable and noted that it continued to maintain a "well capitalized" regulatory position. Loan balances declined during the quarter, while investments increased, reflecting balance sheet repositioning.

HWBK also reported continued strength in book value growth.

Hawthorn Bancshares’ Guidance

HWBK did not provide financial guidance or outlook for future periods.

HWBK’s Other Developments

Hawthorn Bancshares amended its share repurchase plan on July 29, 2026, increasing the authorized repurchase limit to $10 million. During the first six months of 2026, the company repurchased 12,000 common shares at an average price of $32.68 per share, with $8 million remaining under the authorization as of June 30.

Separately, the board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, payable on Oct. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15.

No acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring activities were reported during the quarter, apart from the sale of an unused administrative office that contributed to non-interest income.

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Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK): Free Stock Analysis Report

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