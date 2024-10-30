Hawthorn Bancshares reports Q3 EPS 66c vs. 36c last year

Book Value per share increased $4.09 to $20.91, or 24%, compared to the prior year quarter. Brent Giles, Chief Executive Officer of Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK), Inc. commented, “We are pleased with the progress we’ve made on our strategic objectives, and the corresponding financial results. Our focus on core lines of business has resulted in reduced overhead expenses and expansion of our fee income.”

