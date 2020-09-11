Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HWBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HWBK has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWBK was $18.9, representing a -24.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.00 and a 46.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.93.

HWBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87.

