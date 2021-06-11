Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWBK was $23.73, representing a -8.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.06 and a 56.63% increase over the 52 week low of $15.15.

HWBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.