Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HWBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.28, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWBK was $24.28, representing a -6.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.06 and a 39.74% increase over the 52 week low of $17.38.

HWBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HWBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hwbk Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.