Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Hawthorn bancshares inc. (HWBK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.13 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $4.57 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $20.59 million from $18.11 million last year.

Hawthorn bancshares inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

