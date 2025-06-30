Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. Achieves Inclusion in Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is now included in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 indexes, effective immediately.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. announced that it has been included in both the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell 2000® Index following the recent reconstitution of these indexes. This inclusion, which is effective as of the opening of the U.S. market today, recognizes the company's growth and aims to enhance its visibility within the investment community. Brent M. Giles, CEO of Hawthorn Bancshares, expressed pride in joining these key market indexes, which are utilized by investment managers and institutional investors for benchmarking. The Russell 3000 includes the largest 3,000 public companies in the U.S. by market cap, while the Russell 2000 focuses on small-cap firms.

The company has been included in the prestigious Russell 3000® Index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, which enhances its visibility and credibility in the investment community.

This inclusion is seen as a recognition of the company's growth and progress over the past few years, which can positively influence investor perception.

Membership in the Russell indexes allows for automatic inclusion in relevant growth and value style indexes, potentially attracting more investments from institutional investors.

Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to the Russell US indexes, indicating a significant opportunity for increased exposure to a larger pool of potential investors.

While inclusion in the Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 may enhance visibility, it indicates that the company is categorized as a small-cap bank, which can often be perceived as having higher risk compared to larger, more established firms.

The announcement hinges heavily on the company's past growth, but there is no mention of current financial challenges or market conditions that could impact future performance, which may raise concerns about sustainability.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer suggests uncertainty, indicating that actual future results could differ materially from the optimistic projections made, potentially undermining investor confidence.

What indexes has Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. joined?

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has joined the Russell 3000 and the Russell 2000 indexes.

What does inclusion in the Russell 2000 signify?

Inclusion in the Russell 2000 signifies that the company is recognized as a small-cap company within the broader Russell 3000.

How many companies are in the Russell 3000 index?

The Russell 3000 index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization.

Who manages the Russell indexes?

The Russell indexes are managed by FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

What does this inclusion mean for Hawthorn Bancshares' visibility?

This inclusion enhances Hawthorn Bancshares' visibility in the investment community and validates their growth.

$HWBK insiders have traded $HWBK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HWBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN HOLTAWAY has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,801 shares for an estimated $1,273,356 .

. BRENT M GILES (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $18,088

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $HWBK stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Inclusion in the Russell 2000, which is maintained for one year, is based on inclusion in the broader Russell 3000. The Company’s common stock will be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.





The Russell 3000 is comprised of the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000 is a subset of the Russell 3000 that is limited to small-cap companies. The indexes are reconstituted by ranking companies based on total market capitalization as of the reconstitution rank date. Index membership results in automatic inclusion in the relevant growth and value style indexes.





“We are pleased to join these key market indexes,” said Brent M. Giles, Director and CEO of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. “Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 and the Russell 2000 is representative of our growth and progress over the past few years. We believe the recognition enhances our visibility in the broader investment community and serves as validation of our ability to drive value to our shareholders.”





The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 2000, Russell 3000, and the Russell indexes’ reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.











About Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.







Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 150 years. Hawthorn Bank has multiple locations, including in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, Springfield, and Clinton.







Contact:









Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.







Brent M. Giles





Chief Executive Officer





TEL: 573.761.6100





www.HawthornBancshares.com







Statements made in this press release that suggest Hawthorn Bancshares' or management's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of the future include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein, except as required by law.





