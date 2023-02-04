Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $24.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.06%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 3.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fund Sentiment

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawthorn Bancshares. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HWBK is 0.0760%, a decrease of 10.2987%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 1,867K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PL Capital Advisors holds 355,448 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 217,471 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,753 shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWBK by 17.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 157,894 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 93,994 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,834 shares, representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWBK by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,149 shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank of Jefferson City, Missouri with additional locations in the Missouri communities of Lee's Summit, Liberty, Springfield, Independence, Columbia, Clinton, Osceola, Warsaw, Belton, Drexel, Harrisonville, California, St. Louis and St. Robert.

