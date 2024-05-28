Hawsons Iron Ltd Seeks New Securities Quotation

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced its application for quotation of a new batch of securities on May 29, 2024. A total of 30,303,033 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code HIO are set to be quoted following the company’s adherence to the ASX Listing Rules.

