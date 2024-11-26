Hawsons Iron Ltd Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with each ordinary resolution receiving over 50% approval and the special resolution surpassing the 75% threshold. This marks a positive step for the company, reflecting strong shareholder support and setting the stage for future initiatives.

