Hawsons Iron Ltd Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

December 02, 2024 — 12:37 am EST

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced the issuance of 6 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options, set to expire on various dates at various prices, are currently restricted from transfer and unquoted on the ASX. This move highlights the company’s strategy to align employee interests with long-term growth.

For further insights into AU:HIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

