Hawsons Iron Ltd Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced the issue of 6 million unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. These securities are options expiring at various dates and prices, and are not immediately available for trading on the ASX as they are subject to restrictions.

For further insights into AU:HIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.