Hawsons Iron Ltd Issues New Employee Incentive Options

May 26, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced the issue of 6 million unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, with the issue date set for May 27, 2024. These securities are options expiring at various dates and prices, and are not immediately available for trading on the ASX as they are subject to restrictions.

