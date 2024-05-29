News & Insights

Stocks

Hawsons Iron Ltd Issues Millions of New Options

May 29, 2024 — 02:18 am EDT

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced the issue of over 30 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring in May 2026 with an exercise price of $0.05 each. These securities, detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 3G filing, are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. The issue date for these securities is set for May 29, 2024.

