Hawsons Iron Ltd Issues Millions of New Options

Hawsons Iron Ltd has announced the issue of over 30 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring in May 2026 with an exercise price of $0.05 each. These securities, detailed in the company’s recent Appendix 3G filing, are part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. The issue date for these securities is set for May 29, 2024.

