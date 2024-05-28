Hawsons Iron Ltd Announces Director’s Final Holdings

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has issued a final director’s interest notice, revealing that director Bryan Granzien ceased his position on May 28, 2024. Granzien held substantial interests in the company, including 2 million ordinary shares and 6 million unlisted options with varying exercise prices and an expiration date of August 20, 2026. No further interests in securities or contracts held by the director were reported.

