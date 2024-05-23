News & Insights

Hawsons Iron Appoints New CEO for Key Growth Phase

May 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Hawsons Iron Ltd (AU:HIO) has released an update.

Hawsons Iron Ltd has appointed Tom Revy, a resource executive with over 35 years of experience, as its new CEO to lead the company into a significant development phase. Revy’s expertise in major project development is expected to be crucial for the advancement of the Hawsons Iron Project, which aims to supply critical materials for global steel industry decarbonization. The project, which is nearing the construction phase, is positioned to become a leading source of high-grade iron concentrate.

