Hawkish Mexico cenbank hikes rates to 7%, flags 'complex' inflation outlook

Adds comments from Bank of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.0%, as expected, underscoring an increasingly complex inflation outlook and saying it may take "more forceful measures" to tame price pressures.

Four of the bank's five board members voted for the half a percentage point increase, while the fifth, Irene Espinosa, opted for a 75 basis point hike to 7.25%.

Banxico, as Mexico's central bank is known, has now increased its benchmark rate by 300 bps over the last eight monetary policy meetings as it struggles to get inflation to its target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

"Given the growing complexity in the environment for inflation and its expectations, taking more forceful measures to attain the inflation target may be considered," the bank said in its post-meeting statement.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham)

