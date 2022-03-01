Hawkish Fed helps revive Japan's bond market functions - BOJ survey

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Volatility caused by expectations of U.S. monetary tightening revived Japan's bond market functions in February, a survey showed, in a welcome development for the Bank of Japan as it frets over the dwindling liquidity caused by its huge presence.

Japanese government bond (JGB) yields climbed to multi-year highs last month, as stubbornly hot U.S. inflation and more hawkishness from other major central banks spurred bets that the Bank of Japan would need to tighten policy soon.

As a result, a diffusion index measuring the degree of JGB market functioning stood at minus 21 in February, improving from minus 25 in November, according to a quarterly central bank survey of 69 financial institutions conducted on Feb. 1-7.

The index is calculated by subtracting the ratio of respondents who felt market functions were low from those who felt they were high. A negative reading means more respondents feel market functions are low.

The Febuary index level was the smallest negative reading since November 2015, a sign financial institutions felt market functions have recovered to levels before the BOJ's introduction of negative interest rates in January 2016.

"Market liquidity improved somewhat as yields rose and traded in a wider band, leading to an increase in transaction volume," said a BOJ official in charge of the survey.

Respondents of the survey expect yields to keep creeping up. They project the benchmark 10-year JGB yield to stand at 0.20% as of March 2023, up from 0.15% projected in November.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.175% on Tuesday, its lowest level since Feb. 3, partly on rising demand for bonds as a safe haven after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ buys huge amounts of JGBs to cap the 10-year yield around 0% to stimulate the economy.

Years of heavy bond buying by the BOJ have drained liquidity and crowded private investors out of the bond market, leading to a decline in market functions.

In a bid to breathe life back to the bond market, the BOJ has taken steps to allow the 10-year yields to move more widely around its target.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

