Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hawkins' (NASDAQ:HWKN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hawkins:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$51m ÷ (US$446m - US$59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Hawkins has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 7.2% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Hawkins' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hawkins.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Hawkins has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 56% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, Hawkins has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 81% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hawkins can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

