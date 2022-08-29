Hawkins, Inc.'s stock is down 5.7%, but insiders still have about US$4.1k in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 5.7% drop. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$91k worth of stock they bought is now worth US$96k, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Hawkins Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP Jeffrey Oldenkamp for US$91k worth of shares, at about US$39.75 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$41.53 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Jeffrey Oldenkamp was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:HWKN Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Hawkins

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.4% of Hawkins shares, worth about US$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hawkins Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Hawkins shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Hawkins insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hawkins you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

