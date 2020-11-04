Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.233 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HWKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HWKN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.91, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWKN was $50.91, representing a -14.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.89 and a 89.82% increase over the 52 week low of $26.82.

HWKN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). HWKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14. Zacks Investment Research reports HWKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.35%, compared to an industry average of -7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWKN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

