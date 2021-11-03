Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -44.09% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.08, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWKN was $36.08, representing a -9.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.73 and a 48.72% increase over the 52 week low of $24.26.

HWKN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). HWKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports HWKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 9.33%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hwkn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.