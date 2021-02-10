Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.245 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HWKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.38% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWKN was $61.97, representing a -3.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.99 and a 131.06% increase over the 52 week low of $26.82.

HWKN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). HWKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports HWKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.2%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWKN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

