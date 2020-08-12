Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Dividends
Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.233 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HWKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HWKN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.92, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWKN was $56.92, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.59 and a 112.23% increase over the 52 week low of $26.82.

HWKN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST). HWKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports HWKN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.43%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWKN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HWKN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HWKN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IFRA with an increase of 36.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HWKN at 0.88%.

