Hawkins, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Hawkins, Inc. reported record sales and earnings for Q4 and FY 2025, driven by growth in its Water Treatment segment.

Hawkins, Inc. reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, ending March 30, 2025. Fourth quarter sales reached $245.3 million, a 10% increase from the prior year's quarter, driven by a 21% growth in the Water Treatment segment. The company also achieved record gross profit of $52.2 million and operating income of $24.6 million, reflecting increases of 15% and 22%, respectively. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.78, an 18% year-over-year increase. For the full year, Hawkins recorded annual sales of $974.4 million, a 6% increase, and net income rose to $84.3 million. The company completed four acquisitions during the fiscal year to bolster its Water Treatment segment growth and expects all business segments to continue growing into fiscal 2026, aiming for revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time.

Record fourth quarter sales of $245.3 million, a 10% increase over the same quarter of the prior year.

Record full-year sales of $974.4 million, a 6% increase over the prior fiscal year, with the Water Treatment segment experiencing a 23% sales growth.

Record diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03 for the full year, which is $0.44 or 12% higher than fiscal 2024.

Paid cash dividends of $0.70 per share for the year, marking the 40th consecutive year of dividend payments, indicating strong financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Despite record quarterly and annual sales, the Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments reported a decline in sales for the full fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in these areas.

The increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 19% could raise concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.

The company anticipates a slower rate of EPS growth in the upcoming year due to increased interest and amortization expenses, which may concern investors looking for sustained high-growth rates.

What were Hawkins, Inc.'s fourth quarter sales figures for fiscal year 2025?

Hawkins, Inc. reported record fourth quarter sales of $245.3 million, a 10% increase from the previous year.

What was the annual net income for Hawkins, Inc. in fiscal year 2025?

The company achieved a record net income of $84.3 million for fiscal year 2025, representing an increase from the prior year.

What is the significance of Hawkins, Inc.'s Water Treatment segment growth?

The Water Treatment segment saw a 23% sales growth, making it the company's largest segment and key to its overall success.

How much dividend did Hawkins, Inc. pay for fiscal year 2025?

The company paid cash dividends of $0.70 per share for the year, marking an 11% increase over the previous year.

What changes were made to Hawkins, Inc.'s reporting segments?

Hawkins, Inc. realigned its segments to Water Treatment, Health and Food Sciences, and Industrial Solutions for fiscal 2026 reporting.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced fourth quarter and full-year results for its fiscal year ended March 30, 2025.







Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:









Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:







“Fiscal 2025 was another exciting year of growth for our company. This resulted in records in sales, gross margin, operating income, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments over the past year that allowed us to achieve these record levels. Our focus has been to deliver sustained growth over time, and we accomplished our seventh straight year of EPS growth, helping to deliver return on equity of approximately 20%."





Mr. Hawkins continued, "Our disciplined M&A strategy again contributed to the growth of our Water Treatment segment, which is now our largest segment. We completed four acquisitions during the year, and have completed 13 acquisitions over the last five years. Subsequent to the end of our fiscal year, and as previously disclosed, we acquired WaterSurplus to continue our growth. WaterSurplus is an excellent addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to have the team on board."





Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our Water Treatment segment achieved sales growth of 23% for the year, through sales from our acquired companies as well as organic growth. Sales in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments were down for the year but were up in the fourth quarter, and both of these segments had double-digit operating income growth for the year. Overall, operating income was 15% higher than fiscal 2024.”





Mr. Hawkins concluded, “Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we expect all of our business segments to grow and our revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time in our 86-year history. We expect EPS to grow as well, although at a slower rate than in recent years due to higher interest expense associated with the new debt financing and increased amortization expense related to our recent acquisitions. We expect our cash flow and balance sheet to remain strong, and with the diversity of our businesses and the overall strength of our company, we believe we will continue to generate strong operating cash flow. This will allow us to fund future growth investments and pay down a portion of our debt during fiscal year 2026 as we expect to achieve a leverage ratio below 1x adjusted EBITDA by the end of fiscal year 2027.”







Change in Reporting Segments







Subsequent to the close of fiscal 2025, we realigned our reporting segments to reflect organizational changes made and to reflect the way we manage our operations and allocate resources. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we will report on the following reporting segments: Water Treatment, Health and Food Sciences (which will represent our food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and nutrition end markets), and Industrial Solutions. We believe this realignment better reflects the value our company provides to our customers and our evolution from a bulk commodity distributor into a specialty ingredients company.







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:









NET INCOME







For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $13.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.





For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $84.3 million, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2024 of $75.4 million, or $3.59 per diluted share.







REVENUE







For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales were $245.3 million, an increase of $22.3 million, or 10%, from sales of $223.0 million a year ago. Each of our segments contributed to the year-over-year growth, with our Water Treatment segment leading the way with 21% growth. Water Treatment segment sales increased $18.3 million, or 21%, to $105.0 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $86.7 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily as a result of $13.0 million of added sales from acquired businesses as well as increased sales volumes in our legacy business. Industrial segment sales increased $0.3 million, or less than 1%, to $97.4 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $97.1 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily due to a favorable product mix shift. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $3.7 million, or 9%, to $42.9 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $39.3 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily due to increased sales of our manufactured products.





For fiscal 2025, Water Treatment segment sales were $446.5 million for the year, an increase of 23% over last year’s sales of $363.3 million; of the $83.2 million increase, $72 million was from our acquired businesses in fiscal 2025. Industrial segment sales were $382.5 million, a decrease of 7% from fiscal 2024 sales of $409.5 million. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment were $145.5 million in fiscal 2025, a decrease of 1%, from fiscal 2024 sales of $146.4 million.







GROSS PROFIT







Company-wide gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased $31.9 million, or 16%, to $225.5 million, or 23% of sales, from $193.6 million, or 21% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $1.6 million, primarily due to lower prices year-over-year on certain products. During fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $15.4 million. Included as a reduction to gross profit in fiscal 2024 was a $7.7 million charge to operating expense for an environmental liability related to perchlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) discovered in the soil at our Rosemount, MN facility, with such expense reflected in our Industrial segment. The source of the PCBs is unknown and pre-dates our ownership of the property; however, we are responsible for the clean-up despite having never brought PCBs onto the property or used PCBs on the site.





Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $23.1 million, or 23%, to $121.6 million, or 27% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $98.5 million, or 27% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $0.5 million. During fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $3.3 million. Gross profit increased as a result of the increased sales.





Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $5.1 million, or 8%, to $72.6 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $67.5 million, or 16% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $1.1 million. In fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $12.1 million. Included as a reduction to gross profit in the prior year was the aforementioned environmental liability related to PCBs at our Rosemount, MN facility. Gross profit increased as a result of the environmental charge in the prior year not repeating in the current year, partially offset by the negative year-over-year impact of the change in the LIFO reserve, as well as improved margins on certain products.





Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $3.7 million, or 13%, to $31.3 million, or 22% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $27.6 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2024. Gross profit increased as a result of a favorable product mix shift.







SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES







SG&A expenses increased $16.8 million, or 19% to $106.4 million, or 11% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $89.6 million, or 10% of sales, for fiscal 2024. Expenses increased largely due to $10.4 million in added costs from the acquired business in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $4.2 million, as well as increased variable costs.







ADJUSTED EBITDA







Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 30, 2025, was $36.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 18%, from adjusted EBITDA of $31.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $167.5 million, an increase of $24.5 million, or 17%, from adjusted EBITDA of $143.0 million for fiscal 2024. The increase was due to the impact of improved gross profits discussed above.







INCOME TAXES







Our effective tax rate was approximately 26% for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes.







BALANCE SHEET







At the end of fiscal 2025, our working capital was $20 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due to increased customer receivables as a result of higher sales, as well as higher inventory levels. For the year, our operating cash flow of $111 million and net debt borrowing of $50 million was primarily deployed to grow the company or provide shareholder return. This included funding $87 million in acquisition spending for the acquisitions of Intercoastal Trading, Inc., Wofford Water Service, Inc., Waterguard, Inc., and Amerochem Corporation, capital spending of $41 million, dividend payments of $15 million, and stock repurchases of $21 million. Our total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2025 was $149 million and our leverage ratio was 0.86 times our trailing twelve-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x at the end of fiscal 2024. Subsequent to year-end, our leverage ratio increased above 1.0x adjusted EBITDA with the WaterSurplus acquisition.







About Hawkins, Inc.







Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA and return on equity. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.





Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.





We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.











Adjusted EBITDA









Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended











(In thousands)







March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024













March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024













Net income (GAAP)







$





16,327









$





13,832









$





84,345









$





75,363









Interest expense









1,526













1,249













5,432













4,282









Income tax expense









6,095













5,493













30,038













25,782









Amortization of intangibles









3,553













2,753













12,764













8,539









Depreciation expense









7,027













6,201













27,184













23,264









Non-cash compensation expense









1,476













1,374













6,498













4,880









Non-recurring acquisition expense









649













85













1,229













917











Adjusted EBITDA







$





36,653









$





30,987









$





167,490









$





143,027









We define return on equity as net income divided by average shareholders' equity.











Return on Equity















($ in thousands)







Fiscal Year Ended









March 30, 2025













Net income (GAAP)







$





84,345

























Shareholders' equity at beginning of period





$





406,026













Shareholders' equity at end of period









460,292













Average shareholders' equity





$





433,159



























Return on equity











19.5





%































HAWKINS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands, except share and per-share data)





















Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024













March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024



















(unaudited)

























Sales









$





245,318













$





223,020













$





974,431













$





919,162













Cost of sales













(193,081





)













(177,509





)













(748,893





)













(725,526





)









Gross profit













52,237

















45,511

















225,538

















193,636













Selling, general and administrative expenses













(27,662





)













(25,427





)













(106,364





)













(89,600





)









Operating income













24,575

















20,084

















119,174

















104,036













Interest expense, net













(1,526





)













(1,249





)













(5,432





)













(4,282





)









Other income (expense)













(627





)













490

















641

















1,391













Income before income taxes













22,422

















19,325

















114,383

















101,145













Income tax expense













(6,095





)













(5,493





)













(30,038





)













(25,782





)









Net income









$





16,327













$





13,832













$





84,345













$





75,363





















































Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic













20,728,528

















20,790,260

















20,803,872

















20,864,348













Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted













20,848,118

















20,929,056

















20,936,502

















21,014,326





















































Basic earnings per share









$





0.79













$





0.67













$





4.05













$





3.61













Diluted earnings per share









$





0.78













$





0.66













$





4.03













$





3.59























































































HAWKINS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands, except share and per-share data)





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024













ASSETS



























CURRENT ASSETS:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





5,103









$





7,153









Trade accounts receivables, net













131,795













114,477









Inventories













83,512













74,600









Income taxes receivable













2,864













—









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













7,417













6,596









Total current assets













230,691













202,826









PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:

























Land













18,679













17,916









Buildings and improvements













163,913













147,701









Machinery and equipment













150,981













141,262









Transportation equipment













78,064













67,868









Office furniture and equipment













9,316













11,901





















420,953













386,648









Less accumulated depreciation













195,667













177,774









Net property, plant, and equipment













225,286













208,874









OTHER ASSETS:

























Right-of-use assets













13,449













11,713









Goodwill













135,409













103,399









Intangible assets, net













150,121













116,626









Deferred compensation plan asset













11,185













9,584









Other













3,726













4,912









Total other assets













313,890













246,234









Total assets









$





769,867









$





657,934











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES:

























Accounts payable — trade









$





61,195









$





56,387









Accrued payroll and employee benefits













19,659













19,532









Current portion of long-term debt













9,913













9,913









Income tax payable













—













1,943









Environmental remediation













7,700













7,700









Other current liabilities













8,668













7,832









Total current liabilities













107,135













103,307









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

























Long-term debt, less current portion













138,906













88,818









Long-term lease liability













10,920













9,530









Pension withdrawal liability













3,155













3,538









Deferred income taxes













22,356













22,406









Deferred compensation liability













13,132













11,764









Earnout liability













12,604













11,235









Other long-term liabilities













1,367













1,310









Total long-term liabilities













202,440













148,601









Total liabilities













309,575













251,908









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

























SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

























Common shares; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,684,621 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding for 2025 and 2024, respectively













207













208









Additional paid-in capital













24,094













38,154









Retained earnings













434,259













364,549









Accumulated other comprehensive income













1,732













3,115









Total shareholders’ equity













460,292













406,026









Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





769,867









$





657,934



















HAWKINS, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands)





















Fiscal Year Ended





















March 30, 2025













March 31, 2024











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

























Net income









$





84,345













$





75,363













Reconciliation to cash flows:

























Depreciation and amortization













39,948

















31,803













Change in fair value of earnout liability













1,369

















571













Operating leases













3,475

















2,708













Gain on deferred compensation assets













(641





)













(1,391





)









Deferred income taxes













461

















(1,459





)









Stock compensation expense













6,498

















4,880













Gain from asset disposals













(61





)













(85





)









Other













87

















87













Changes in operating accounts (using) providing cash, net of acquisitions:

























Trade receivables













(11,230





)













21,399













Inventories













(6,572





)













19,921













Accounts payable













2,445

















(828





)









Accrued liabilities













476

















10,708













Lease liabilities













(3,468





)













(2,676





)









Income taxes













(4,807





)













(1,390





)









Other













(1,229





)













(112





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













111,096

















159,499













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

























Additions to property, plant, and equipment













(41,096





)













(40,151





)









Acquisitions













(87,400





)













(83,455





)









Proceeds from asset disposals













544

















1,102













Net cash used in investing activities













(127,952





)













(122,504





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

























Cash dividends paid













(14,635





)













(13,238





)









New shares issued













2,658

















2,242













Shares surrendered for payroll taxes













(2,541





)













(2,140





)









Shares repurchased













(20,676





)













(11,272





)









Payments on senior secured revolving loan













(60,000





)













(98,000





)









Borrowings on senior secured revolving loan













110,000

















85,000













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













14,806

















(37,408





)









NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













(2,050





)













(413





)









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year













7,153

















7,566













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year









$





5,103













$





7,153













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION-

























Cash paid during the year for income taxes









$





34,386













$





28,631













Cash paid for interest













5,785

















4,654













Noncash investing activities - Capital expenditures in accounts payable













1,841

















2,697























































HAWKINS, INC.









REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)









(In thousands)





















Water









Treatment













Industrial













Health and Nutrition













Total



















































Fiscal Year Ended March 30, 2025:









































Sales









$





446,489









$





382,487









$





145,455









$





974,431









Cost of sales - materials













259,721













285,295













106,524













651,540









Cost of sales - operational overhead













65,159













24,591













7,603













97,353









Gross profit













121,609













72,601













31,328













225,538









Selling, general, and administrative expenses













61,993













27,540













16,831













106,364









Operating income









$





59,616









$





45,061









$





14,497









$





119,174

















































Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024:









































Sales









$





363,289









$





409,465









$





146,408









$





919,162









Cost of sales - materials













214,020













310,074













111,460













635,554









Cost of sales - operational overhead













50,771













31,846













7,355













89,972









Gross profit













98,498













67,545













27,593













193,636









Selling, general, and administrative expenses













45,286













28,316













15,998













89,600









Operating income









$





53,212









$





39,229









$





11,595









$





104,036























Forward-Looking Statements



. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to expectations for results in our business segments and our ability to generate cash flow and pay down debt. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in regulation, changes in the labor markets, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, changes in pricing of our products and our ability to pass any changes on to our customers, changes in product supplies and the terms of our credit agreement. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our





Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024





, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.









Contacts:









Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp

















Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

















612/331-6910



















ir@HawkinsInc.com









