Hawkins, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Hawkins, Inc. reported record sales and earnings for Q4 and FY 2025, driven by growth in its Water Treatment segment.
Quiver AI Summary
Hawkins, Inc. reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025, ending March 30, 2025. Fourth quarter sales reached $245.3 million, a 10% increase from the prior year's quarter, driven by a 21% growth in the Water Treatment segment. The company also achieved record gross profit of $52.2 million and operating income of $24.6 million, reflecting increases of 15% and 22%, respectively. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $0.78, an 18% year-over-year increase. For the full year, Hawkins recorded annual sales of $974.4 million, a 6% increase, and net income rose to $84.3 million. The company completed four acquisitions during the fiscal year to bolster its Water Treatment segment growth and expects all business segments to continue growing into fiscal 2026, aiming for revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time.
Potential Positives
- Record fourth quarter sales of $245.3 million, a 10% increase over the same quarter of the prior year.
- Record full-year sales of $974.4 million, a 6% increase over the prior fiscal year, with the Water Treatment segment experiencing a 23% sales growth.
- Record diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.03 for the full year, which is $0.44 or 12% higher than fiscal 2024.
- Paid cash dividends of $0.70 per share for the year, marking the 40th consecutive year of dividend payments, indicating strong financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Despite record quarterly and annual sales, the Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments reported a decline in sales for the full fiscal year, indicating potential challenges in these areas.
- The increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 19% could raise concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.
- The company anticipates a slower rate of EPS growth in the upcoming year due to increased interest and amortization expenses, which may concern investors looking for sustained high-growth rates.
FAQ
What were Hawkins, Inc.'s fourth quarter sales figures for fiscal year 2025?
Hawkins, Inc. reported record fourth quarter sales of $245.3 million, a 10% increase from the previous year.
What was the annual net income for Hawkins, Inc. in fiscal year 2025?
The company achieved a record net income of $84.3 million for fiscal year 2025, representing an increase from the prior year.
What is the significance of Hawkins, Inc.'s Water Treatment segment growth?
The Water Treatment segment saw a 23% sales growth, making it the company's largest segment and key to its overall success.
How much dividend did Hawkins, Inc. pay for fiscal year 2025?
The company paid cash dividends of $0.70 per share for the year, marking an 11% increase over the previous year.
What changes were made to Hawkins, Inc.'s reporting segments?
Hawkins, Inc. realigned its segments to Water Treatment, Health and Food Sciences, and Industrial Solutions for fiscal 2026 reporting.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$HWKN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $HWKN stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 346,178 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,465,655
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 143,425 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,191,576
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 117,726 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,469,537
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 96,008 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,169,167
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 95,885 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,156,139
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 94,266 shares (+157110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,984,654
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 73,804 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,817,319
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$HWKN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWKN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HWKN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HWKN forecast page.
Full Release
ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced fourth quarter and full-year results for its fiscal year ended March 30, 2025.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:
Record fourth quarter sales of $245.3 million, a 10% increase over the same quarter of the prior year, led by Water Treatment segment sales growth of 21% over the same quarter in the prior year.
Record fourth quarter gross profit of $52.2 million, a 15% increase over the same quarter of the prior year, contributing to record fourth quarter operating income of $24.6 million, a 22% increase over the prior year.
Record fourth quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78, which was 18% higher than the same period of the prior year.
Record fourth quarter Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $36.7 million, an 18% increase over the same period of the prior year.
Full-Year Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights:
Record annual sales of $974.4 million, an increase of 6% over the prior fiscal year, with Water Treatment segment sales up 23% over the prior year.
Record gross profit of $225.5 million, a 16% increase over the prior year, contributing to record operating income of $119.2 million, a 15% year-over-year increase.
Record diluted EPS of $4.03, which was $0.44, or 12%, higher than fiscal 2024.
Record adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $167.5 million, an increase of 17% over fiscal 2024.
Operating cash flow of $111.1 million.
Completed four acquisitions during the fiscal year, all of which supported growth in our Water Treatment segment.
Ended the year with net debt of $143.9 million and a leverage ratio of 0.86x adjusted EBITDA.
Paid cash dividends of $0.70 per share for the year, an increase of 11% over the prior year. This marks the 40
th
consecutive year of paying a dividend.
Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:
“Fiscal 2025 was another exciting year of growth for our company. This resulted in records in sales, gross margin, operating income, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA. We are extremely proud of our accomplishments over the past year that allowed us to achieve these record levels. Our focus has been to deliver sustained growth over time, and we accomplished our seventh straight year of EPS growth, helping to deliver return on equity of approximately 20%."
Mr. Hawkins continued, "Our disciplined M&A strategy again contributed to the growth of our Water Treatment segment, which is now our largest segment. We completed four acquisitions during the year, and have completed 13 acquisitions over the last five years. Subsequent to the end of our fiscal year, and as previously disclosed, we acquired WaterSurplus to continue our growth. WaterSurplus is an excellent addition to our portfolio, and we are excited to have the team on board."
Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our Water Treatment segment achieved sales growth of 23% for the year, through sales from our acquired companies as well as organic growth. Sales in our Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments were down for the year but were up in the fourth quarter, and both of these segments had double-digit operating income growth for the year. Overall, operating income was 15% higher than fiscal 2024.”
Mr. Hawkins concluded, “Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, we expect all of our business segments to grow and our revenue to surpass $1 billion for the first time in our 86-year history. We expect EPS to grow as well, although at a slower rate than in recent years due to higher interest expense associated with the new debt financing and increased amortization expense related to our recent acquisitions. We expect our cash flow and balance sheet to remain strong, and with the diversity of our businesses and the overall strength of our company, we believe we will continue to generate strong operating cash flow. This will allow us to fund future growth investments and pay down a portion of our debt during fiscal year 2026 as we expect to achieve a leverage ratio below 1x adjusted EBITDA by the end of fiscal year 2027.”
Change in Reporting Segments
Subsequent to the close of fiscal 2025, we realigned our reporting segments to reflect organizational changes made and to reflect the way we manage our operations and allocate resources. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, we will report on the following reporting segments: Water Treatment, Health and Food Sciences (which will represent our food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and nutrition end markets), and Industrial Solutions. We believe this realignment better reflects the value our company provides to our customers and our evolution from a bulk commodity distributor into a specialty ingredients company.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Financial Highlights:
NET INCOME
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported net income of $16.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $13.8 million, or $0.66 per diluted share.
For the full year, the Company reported record net income of $84.3 million, or $4.03 per diluted share, compared to net income for fiscal 2024 of $75.4 million, or $3.59 per diluted share.
REVENUE
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, sales were $245.3 million, an increase of $22.3 million, or 10%, from sales of $223.0 million a year ago. Each of our segments contributed to the year-over-year growth, with our Water Treatment segment leading the way with 21% growth. Water Treatment segment sales increased $18.3 million, or 21%, to $105.0 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $86.7 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily as a result of $13.0 million of added sales from acquired businesses as well as increased sales volumes in our legacy business. Industrial segment sales increased $0.3 million, or less than 1%, to $97.4 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $97.1 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily due to a favorable product mix shift. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased $3.7 million, or 9%, to $42.9 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to $39.3 million for the same period a year ago. Sales increased primarily due to increased sales of our manufactured products.
For fiscal 2025, Water Treatment segment sales were $446.5 million for the year, an increase of 23% over last year’s sales of $363.3 million; of the $83.2 million increase, $72 million was from our acquired businesses in fiscal 2025. Industrial segment sales were $382.5 million, a decrease of 7% from fiscal 2024 sales of $409.5 million. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment were $145.5 million in fiscal 2025, a decrease of 1%, from fiscal 2024 sales of $146.4 million.
GROSS PROFIT
Company-wide gross profit for fiscal 2025 increased $31.9 million, or 16%, to $225.5 million, or 23% of sales, from $193.6 million, or 21% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $1.6 million, primarily due to lower prices year-over-year on certain products. During fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $15.4 million. Included as a reduction to gross profit in fiscal 2024 was a $7.7 million charge to operating expense for an environmental liability related to perchlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) discovered in the soil at our Rosemount, MN facility, with such expense reflected in our Industrial segment. The source of the PCBs is unknown and pre-dates our ownership of the property; however, we are responsible for the clean-up despite having never brought PCBs onto the property or used PCBs on the site.
Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $23.1 million, or 23%, to $121.6 million, or 27% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $98.5 million, or 27% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $0.5 million. During fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profit increased, by $3.3 million. Gross profit increased as a result of the increased sales.
Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $5.1 million, or 8%, to $72.6 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $67.5 million, or 16% of sales, for fiscal 2024. During fiscal 2025, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $1.1 million. In fiscal 2024, the LIFO reserve decreased, and gross profits increased, by $12.1 million. Included as a reduction to gross profit in the prior year was the aforementioned environmental liability related to PCBs at our Rosemount, MN facility. Gross profit increased as a result of the environmental charge in the prior year not repeating in the current year, partially offset by the negative year-over-year impact of the change in the LIFO reserve, as well as improved margins on certain products.
Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $3.7 million, or 13%, to $31.3 million, or 22% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $27.6 million, or 19% of sales, for fiscal 2024. Gross profit increased as a result of a favorable product mix shift.
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
SG&A expenses increased $16.8 million, or 19% to $106.4 million, or 11% of sales, for fiscal 2025, from $89.6 million, or 10% of sales, for fiscal 2024. Expenses increased largely due to $10.4 million in added costs from the acquired business in our Water Treatment segment, including amortization of intangibles of $4.2 million, as well as increased variable costs.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 30, 2025, was $36.7 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 18%, from adjusted EBITDA of $31.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $167.5 million, an increase of $24.5 million, or 17%, from adjusted EBITDA of $143.0 million for fiscal 2024. The increase was due to the impact of improved gross profits discussed above.
INCOME TAXES
Our effective tax rate was approximately 26% for both fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes.
BALANCE SHEET
At the end of fiscal 2025, our working capital was $20 million higher than the end of fiscal 2024 due to increased customer receivables as a result of higher sales, as well as higher inventory levels. For the year, our operating cash flow of $111 million and net debt borrowing of $50 million was primarily deployed to grow the company or provide shareholder return. This included funding $87 million in acquisition spending for the acquisitions of Intercoastal Trading, Inc., Wofford Water Service, Inc., Waterguard, Inc., and Amerochem Corporation, capital spending of $41 million, dividend payments of $15 million, and stock repurchases of $21 million. Our total debt outstanding at the end of fiscal 2025 was $149 million and our leverage ratio was 0.86 times our trailing twelve-month proforma adjusted EBITDA, as compared to 0.66x at the end of fiscal 2024. Subsequent to year-end, our leverage ratio increased above 1.0x adjusted EBITDA with the WaterSurplus acquisition.
About Hawkins, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA and return on equity. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.
We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation, and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.
Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
(In thousands)
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
16,327
$
13,832
$
84,345
$
75,363
Interest expense
1,526
1,249
5,432
4,282
Income tax expense
6,095
5,493
30,038
25,782
Amortization of intangibles
3,553
2,753
12,764
8,539
Depreciation expense
7,027
6,201
27,184
23,264
Non-cash compensation expense
1,476
1,374
6,498
4,880
Non-recurring acquisition expense
649
85
1,229
917
Adjusted EBITDA
$
36,653
$
30,987
$
167,490
$
143,027
We define return on equity as net income divided by average shareholders' equity.
Return on Equity
($ in thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
March 30, 2025
Net income (GAAP)
$
84,345
Shareholders' equity at beginning of period
$
406,026
Shareholders' equity at end of period
460,292
Average shareholders' equity
$
433,159
Return on equity
19.5
%
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Sales
$
245,318
$
223,020
$
974,431
$
919,162
Cost of sales
(193,081
)
(177,509
)
(748,893
)
(725,526
)
Gross profit
52,237
45,511
225,538
193,636
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(27,662
)
(25,427
)
(106,364
)
(89,600
)
Operating income
24,575
20,084
119,174
104,036
Interest expense, net
(1,526
)
(1,249
)
(5,432
)
(4,282
)
Other income (expense)
(627
)
490
641
1,391
Income before income taxes
22,422
19,325
114,383
101,145
Income tax expense
(6,095
)
(5,493
)
(30,038
)
(25,782
)
Net income
$
16,327
$
13,832
$
84,345
$
75,363
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic
20,728,528
20,790,260
20,803,872
20,864,348
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-diluted
20,848,118
20,929,056
20,936,502
21,014,326
Basic earnings per share
$
0.79
$
0.67
$
4.05
$
3.61
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.78
$
0.66
$
4.03
$
3.59
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,103
$
7,153
Trade accounts receivables, net
131,795
114,477
Inventories
83,512
74,600
Income taxes receivable
2,864
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,417
6,596
Total current assets
230,691
202,826
PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:
Land
18,679
17,916
Buildings and improvements
163,913
147,701
Machinery and equipment
150,981
141,262
Transportation equipment
78,064
67,868
Office furniture and equipment
9,316
11,901
420,953
386,648
Less accumulated depreciation
195,667
177,774
Net property, plant, and equipment
225,286
208,874
OTHER ASSETS:
Right-of-use assets
13,449
11,713
Goodwill
135,409
103,399
Intangible assets, net
150,121
116,626
Deferred compensation plan asset
11,185
9,584
Other
3,726
4,912
Total other assets
313,890
246,234
Total assets
$
769,867
$
657,934
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable — trade
$
61,195
$
56,387
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
19,659
19,532
Current portion of long-term debt
9,913
9,913
Income tax payable
—
1,943
Environmental remediation
7,700
7,700
Other current liabilities
8,668
7,832
Total current liabilities
107,135
103,307
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt, less current portion
138,906
88,818
Long-term lease liability
10,920
9,530
Pension withdrawal liability
3,155
3,538
Deferred income taxes
22,356
22,406
Deferred compensation liability
13,132
11,764
Earnout liability
12,604
11,235
Other long-term liabilities
1,367
1,310
Total long-term liabilities
202,440
148,601
Total liabilities
309,575
251,908
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Common shares; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,684,621 and 20,790,261 shares issued and outstanding for 2025 and 2024, respectively
207
208
Additional paid-in capital
24,094
38,154
Retained earnings
434,259
364,549
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,732
3,115
Total shareholders’ equity
460,292
406,026
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
769,867
$
657,934
HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Fiscal Year Ended
March 30, 2025
March 31, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
84,345
$
75,363
Reconciliation to cash flows:
Depreciation and amortization
39,948
31,803
Change in fair value of earnout liability
1,369
571
Operating leases
3,475
2,708
Gain on deferred compensation assets
(641
)
(1,391
)
Deferred income taxes
461
(1,459
)
Stock compensation expense
6,498
4,880
Gain from asset disposals
(61
)
(85
)
Other
87
87
Changes in operating accounts (using) providing cash, net of acquisitions:
Trade receivables
(11,230
)
21,399
Inventories
(6,572
)
19,921
Accounts payable
2,445
(828
)
Accrued liabilities
476
10,708
Lease liabilities
(3,468
)
(2,676
)
Income taxes
(4,807
)
(1,390
)
Other
(1,229
)
(112
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
111,096
159,499
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment
(41,096
)
(40,151
)
Acquisitions
(87,400
)
(83,455
)
Proceeds from asset disposals
544
1,102
Net cash used in investing activities
(127,952
)
(122,504
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Cash dividends paid
(14,635
)
(13,238
)
New shares issued
2,658
2,242
Shares surrendered for payroll taxes
(2,541
)
(2,140
)
Shares repurchased
(20,676
)
(11,272
)
Payments on senior secured revolving loan
(60,000
)
(98,000
)
Borrowings on senior secured revolving loan
110,000
85,000
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
14,806
(37,408
)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(2,050
)
(413
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - beginning of year
7,153
7,566
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - end of year
$
5,103
$
7,153
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION-
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$
34,386
$
28,631
Cash paid for interest
5,785
4,654
Noncash investing activities - Capital expenditures in accounts payable
1,841
2,697
HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Water
Treatment
Industrial
Health and Nutrition
Total
Fiscal Year Ended March 30, 2025:
Sales
$
446,489
$
382,487
$
145,455
$
974,431
Cost of sales - materials
259,721
285,295
106,524
651,540
Cost of sales - operational overhead
65,159
24,591
7,603
97,353
Gross profit
121,609
72,601
31,328
225,538
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
61,993
27,540
16,831
106,364
Operating income
$
59,616
$
45,061
$
14,497
$
119,174
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024:
Sales
$
363,289
$
409,465
$
146,408
$
919,162
Cost of sales - materials
214,020
310,074
111,460
635,554
Cost of sales - operational overhead
50,771
31,846
7,355
89,972
Gross profit
98,498
67,545
27,593
193,636
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
45,286
28,316
15,998
89,600
Operating income
$
53,212
$
39,229
$
11,595
$
104,036
Forward-Looking Statements
. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to expectations for results in our business segments and our ability to generate cash flow and pay down debt. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in regulation, changes in the labor markets, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, changes in pricing of our products and our ability to pass any changes on to our customers, changes in product supplies and the terms of our credit agreement. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our
Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management’s view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contacts:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
ir@HawkinsInc.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.