Hawkins Inc Profit Retreats In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hawkins Inc (HWKN) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $22.59 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $24.12 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $280.43 million from $247.03 million last year.

