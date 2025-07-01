Hawkins, Inc. Completes Acquisition of PhillTech, LLC to Enhance Water Treatment Solutions

Hawkins, Inc. acquires PhillTech, enhancing coagulants and corrosion control product offerings for water treatment customers.

Hawkins, Inc. has announced the completion of its acquisition of PhillTech, LLC, a company specializing in coagulants and corrosion control products for water treatment based in Alabama. This move aligns with Hawkins' strategy to enhance its water treatment business by expanding production capabilities in this sector. CEO Patrick H. Hawkins expressed enthusiasm about welcoming the PhillTech team and emphasized the long-standing partnership between the two companies. Hawkins, which has been operational since 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, reported $974 million in revenue for fiscal 2025 and operates 64 facilities across 28 states.

Potential Positives

Hawkins, Inc. strengthens its portfolio in the water treatment sector by acquiring PhillTech, enhancing its production capabilities in coagulants and corrosion control products.

The acquisition aligns with Hawkins' growth strategy, indicating a commitment to expanding their market position and operational capacity in the water treatment industry.

The established relationship between Hawkins and PhillTech may facilitate a smoother integration and operational synergy, which can lead to improved efficiency and innovation.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the acquisition may raise concerns about integration challenges and the potential impact on operational efficiency.

Investors might view the acquisition as a signal of growth strategy reliance on external companies, which can be seen as a lack of internal innovation.

There may be worries about the financial implications of the acquisition on Hawkins, Inc.'s future earnings and cash flow stability.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by Hawkins, Inc.?

Hawkins, Inc. has acquired PhillTech, LLC, a manufacturer of coagulants and corrosion control products.

Where is PhillTech located?

PhillTech is located in Alabama, USA.

How will this acquisition benefit Hawkins, Inc.?

This acquisition will enhance Hawkins' production capabilities and strengthen its market position in water treatment.

What is Hawkins, Inc.'s focus area?

Hawkins, Inc. specializes in water treatment and specialty ingredients across various industries.

How can I learn more about Hawkins, Inc.?

For more information, visit Hawkins, Inc.'s investor relations page at www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

$HWKN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $HWKN stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HWKN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWKN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of PhillTech, LLC. PhillTech, located in Alabama, manufactures and distributes coagulants and corrosion control products for its water treatment customers.





“As we continue to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business, we believe this tuck-in acquisition will help solidify and grow our production of coagulants and corrosion control products and further improve our position in this market. We have known PhillTech for many years and have built a solid working relationship with their team, having been a strategic partner for us in this space. I would like to welcome the PhillTech team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.







About Hawkins, Inc.







Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit



www.hawkinsinc.com/investors



.





Contact:





Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp





Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





612/331-6910







ir@hawkinsinc.com





