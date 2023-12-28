Hawkins (HWKN) Up 51% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Hawkins, Inc.’s HWKN shares have rallied 50.9% in the past six months. Owing to the upside, the stock outperformed the industry’s rise of 8.5% over the same time frame. The company has topped the S&P 500’s 8.1% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s look at the factors driving this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

What’s Favoring Hawkins?

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the company achieved robust results, witnessing a significant 27.9% increase in earnings from the preceding quarter’s levels. The Water Treatment segment showcased a strong performance during the quarter, marked by an impressive 17% year-over-year surge in revenues and 70% growth in operating income. This success is attributed to the profit expansion in the company's established business and recent strategic acquisitions, such as the EcoTech Enterprises in July. The addition of EcoTech Enterprises strengthened its position in the water treatment market.

Leveraging its solid financial standing, Hawkins is committed to enhancing its Water Treatment portfolio by acquiring six additional locations through two acquisitions after the close of the quarter. With a positive outlook for sustained growth, the company anticipates ongoing expansion in the Water Treatment segment throughout the year.

During the quarter, the company utilized record quarterly operating cash flow to repay $28.6 million in debt, resulting in a total outstanding debt of $60 million. This marks a noteworthy reduction in the debt-to-trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA ratio, which stands at 0.45x, down significantly from the 0.96x recorded at the end of the fiscal 2023.

Surpassing expectations, the company reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the company outperformed earnings projections, with an average surprise of 27.5%.

With a positive trajectory, the consensus estimate for earnings in the current fiscal year has been revised upward by 1.7% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, indicating 20.9% growth from the previous year’s figure.

The consensus estimate for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 61 cents. These favorable estimate revisions instill confidence among investors in the company's performance and prospects.

Hawkins, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawkins, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

