Hawkins (HWKN) Scales 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?

Hawkins, Inc.’s HWKN shares touched a fresh 52-week high of $58.66 on Aug 16, before closing at $57.51.

Over the past year, Hawkins has gained 29.1% compared with the industry’s 1.6% rise in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Hawkins?

The company posted solid fiscal first-quarter 2024 results, with its net income soaring an impressive 101.8% compared to the previous quarter. This strong performance was mirrored in the revenue figures, which demonstrated 10% growth from the preceding quarter.

The Water Treatment segment was an outperformer, with revenue growth of 19% year over year and operating income growth of nearly 70%. This is a testament to the company's strategic focus on this segment. It has been successful in growing its legacy business and integrating its recent acquisitions. The acquisition of EcoTech Enterprises in July further strengthened the company's position in the water treatment market.

A key driver of the Water Treatment segment's growth has been the company's prudent pricing strategy. In response to rising raw material costs, the company adjusted its selling prices on several products. This pricing strategy has been successful in boosting sales.

While maintaining a prudent stance, the company holds an optimistic view of the Industrial segment. It acknowledges the potential challenges posed by economic pressure that impacts customer demand. Despite this, the company remains confident in its ability to navigate these challenges and sustain its growth momentum.

Furthermore, the company remains committed to enhancing shareholder returns. In fiscal 2023, Hawkins paid dividends worth $12 million and returned $6.6 million to stockholders through repurchases. The company has increased its quarterly dividend by 7% to 16 cents per share.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Hawkins exceeded expectations by reporting earnings of $1.12 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. It delivered positive earnings surprises in the last four consecutive quarters, with the average beat being25.6%. The earnings estimates for the current fiscal have been revised upward by 32.3% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings stands at $3.40 per share, indicating growth of 18.9% from the previous year reported figure.

Hawkins, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawkins, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Hawkins currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and PPG Industries, Inc. PPG, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1, and L.B. Foster Company FSTR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The earnings estimate for CRS’s current year is pegged at $3.36, indicating year-over-year growth of 194%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10%. The company’s shares have rallied 51.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.5% upward in the past 60 days. PPG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3% on average. The company’s shares have risen roughly 3.1% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for FSTR's current year is pegged at 53 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 112.5%. FSTR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 134.5%. The company’s shares have rallied 27.4% in the past year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.