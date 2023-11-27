Hawkins (HWKN) Price Target Increased by 19.35% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) has been revised to 75.48 / share. This is an increase of 19.35% from the prior estimate of 63.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 77.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.77% from the latest reported closing price of 62.50 / share.

Hawkins Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 will receive the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $62.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 6.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWKN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 14,992K shares. The put/call ratio of HWKN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,297K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 24.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 608K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 781K shares, representing a decrease of 28.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 515K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares, representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 12.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 447K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 32.70% over the last quarter.

Hawkins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

