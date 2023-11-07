Hawkins (HWKN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Lag

Hawkins, Inc. HWKN logged earnings of $1.10 per share for second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Oct 1, 2023), up from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the reported quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.



The company registered revenues of $236.5 million for the quarter, down roughly 2% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $250.2 million. Lower sales across Industrial and Health and Nutrition segments more than offset gains in the Water Treatment unit.

Segment Highlights

Industrial segment sales fell 14% year over year to $98.5 million in the reported quarter. Sales in this segment were impacted by the divestment of the company’s consumer bleach packaging business and lower volumes.



Sales from the Water Treatment segment climbed 17% year over year to $100.9 million. Sales were driven by higher selling prices on many of HWKN’s products and higher volumes for certain products.



Health and Nutrition segment sales fell 9% year over year to $37.1 million. Sales were hurt by lower customer demand driven by excess inventory at some of the company’s customers as well as reduced demand for health and immunity products.

Financials

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $11 million, up around 56% sequentially. Long-term debt was roughly $49.8 million at the end of the quarter, down around 36% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $92.6 million for six months ended Oct 1, 2023.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company sees continued growth in the Water Treatment unit for the remainder of 2023 and remains cautiously optimistic about the Industrial segment. It expects the Health and Nutrition distribution business to improve on a year-over-year basis starting in calendar 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of Hawkins have gained 44.6% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 11%.



