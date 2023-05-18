Hawkins (HWKN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q4

Hawkins, Inc. HWKN logged earnings of 55 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Apr 2, 2023), up from 50 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the reported quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents.



The company registered revenues of $228.1 million for the quarter, up roughly 2% year over year. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $214.4 million. The top line was driven by higher selling prices. HWKN saw sales gains across Industrial and Water Treatment segments.

Segment Highlights

Industrial segment sales edged up 0.3% year over year to $117.7 million in the reported quarter, driven by higher selling prices on many of the company’s products led by higher costs of raw materials.



Sales from the Water Treatment segment climbed 19% year over year to $71.4 million. Sales were driven by higher selling prices on many of HWKN’s products and increased sales of its products.



Health and Nutrition segment sales fell 14% year over year to $39.1 million. Lower sales of specialty distributed products more than offset higher sales of manufactured products.

Fiscal 2023 Results

Earnings or fiscal 2023 were $2.86 per share, up from $2.44 a year ago. Revenues were $935.1 million for the full year, up around 21% year over year.

Financial

The company ended fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $7.6 million, up around 116% year over year. Long-term debt was roughly $101.7 million at the end of the fiscal, down around 12% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $77.4 million for fiscal 2023, compared with $42.8 million a year ago.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company sees sustained growth in top and bottom lines in Water Treatment on the back of investments and acquisitions it has made in the segment. While it is cautiously optimistic about the Industrial segment, economic pressures will continue to impact many of its customers and impact demand, HWKN noted. The company also expects the decline it saw in Health and Nutrition in the latter half of fiscal 2023 to continue through much of fiscal 2024.

Price Performance

Shares of Hawkins have gained 21.2% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.4%.



