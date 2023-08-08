Hawkins (HWKN) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

Hawkins, Inc. HWKN logged earnings of $1.12 per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Jul 2, 2023), up from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter. Earnings for the reported quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents.



The company registered revenues of $251.1 million for the quarter, up roughly 2% year over year. It also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $242 million. The top line was driven by higher selling prices. Strong sales growth in Water Treatment group was offset by declines in Industrial and Health and Nutrition units.

Hawkins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawkins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawkins, Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Industrial segment sales fell 3% year over year to $120.9 million in the reported quarter. Sales in this segment were impacted by the divestment of the company’s consumer bleach packaging business.



Sales from the Water Treatment segment climbed 19% year over year to $93.7 million. Sales were driven by higher selling prices on many of HWKN’s products.



Health and Nutrition segment sales fell 15% year over year to $36.6 million. Lower volumes of specialty distributed products and manufactured products due to weaker demand impacted sales.

Financial

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $7 million, down around 7% sequentially. Long-term debt was roughly $78.4 million at the end of the quarter, down around 23% sequentially.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $34.9 million for the quarter.

Outlook

Moving ahead, the company sees continued growth in the Water Treatment unit for the remainder of 2023 and remains cautiously optimistic about the Industrial segment. For Health and Nutrition, it expects lower consumer demand for health and immunity products to continue through the balance of the year.

Price Performance

Shares of Hawkins have gained 23.2% over a year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

HWKN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and ATI Inc. ATI.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year earnings for CRS is currently pegged at $3.36, implying year-over-year growth of 194.7%. Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10%, on average. The stock has rallied around 78% in a year.



PPG Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 3.6% upward over the past 60 days.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 7.3%, on average. PPG shares have gained around 13% in a year.



ATI currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a projected earnings growth rate of 13.1% for the current year.



ATI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13%, on average. ATI shares are up around 50% in a year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.