HAWKINS Earnings Preview: Recent $HWKN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HAWKINS ($HWKN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $235,302,443 and earnings of $0.75 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HWKN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HAWKINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of HAWKINS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 346,178 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,465,655
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 143,425 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,191,576
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 96,008 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,169,167
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 95,885 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,156,139
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 94,266 shares (+157110.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,984,654
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 69,045 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,469,750
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 66,560 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,164,915
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HAWKINS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWKN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HAWKINS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HWKN forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.