HAWKINS Earnings Preview: Recent $HWKN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HAWKINS ($HWKN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $235,302,443 and earnings of $0.75 per share.

HAWKINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of HAWKINS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HAWKINS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HWKN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

