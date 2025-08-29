Markets
HWKN

Hawkins Acquires StillWaters To Expand Water Treatment Business In Alabama

August 29, 2025 — 06:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN), a water treatment and specialty ingredients company, has acquired StillWaters Technology, Inc., a distributor of water treatment chemicals and equipment serving Alabama customers.

The deal supports Hawkins' ongoing strategy to grow its water treatment business and strengthen its presence in the southern United States.

CEO Patrick H. Hawkins stated that the acquisition expands the company's customer base in Alabama and reinforces its southern growth strategy.

He added that StillWaters has established strong community ties, which Hawkins plans to preserve, while welcoming its team to the organization for continued growth.

HWKN currently trades at $167.33 or 1.47% lower on the NasdaqGS.

