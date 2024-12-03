Hawke’s Point Expands Influence in Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.

Hawke’s Point Holdings has increased its stake in Rox Resources Limited, boosting its voting power from 9.99% to 14.68% with the acquisition of additional ordinary shares. This strategic move, involving a transaction worth A$4.8 million, reflects Hawke’s Point’s growing influence in the company. Investors in Rox Resources can view this as a significant development in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

