Hawke’s Point Expands Influence in Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited (AU:RXL) has released an update.
Hawke’s Point Holdings has increased its stake in Rox Resources Limited, boosting its voting power from 9.99% to 14.68% with the acquisition of additional ordinary shares. This strategic move, involving a transaction worth A$4.8 million, reflects Hawke’s Point’s growing influence in the company. Investors in Rox Resources can view this as a significant development in the company’s shareholder dynamics.
