Hawaiian Holdings Surges 179% After Agreeing To Be Acquired By Alaska Air

December 04, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) shares are progressing more than 179 percent on Monday morning trade after the company agreed to be acquired by Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) for $18 per share in cash, in a transaction worth $1.9 billion.

The combined entity is expected to unlock more destinations, and expand the choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States, and globally.

Currently, shares are at $13.57, up 179.22 percent from the previous close of $4.86 on a volume of 17,591,102.

