Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Hawaiian Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Hawaiian Holdings had debt of US$1.97b, up from US$1.15b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.99b in cash, so it actually has US$22.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Hawaiian Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:HA Debt to Equity History October 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hawaiian Holdings had liabilities of US$1.23b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.11b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.99b and US$149.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.20b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$953.1m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Hawaiian Holdings would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. Hawaiian Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hawaiian Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Hawaiian Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 11%, to US$1.3b. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Hawaiian Holdings?

Although Hawaiian Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$136m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Given the lack of transparency around future revenue (and cashflow), we're nervous about this one, until it makes its first big sales. To us, it is a high risk play. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Hawaiian Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

