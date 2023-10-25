Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q3

Hawaiian Holdings HA posted third-quarter 2023 loss (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.06 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 76 cents. In the year-ago quarter, HA posted a loss of 15 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $727.7 million fell 1.8% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $743.1 million. Quarterly revenues were hurt by a devastating wildfire in Lahaina in West Maui, in turn, affecting traffic.

Notably, passenger revenues accounted for 91.4% of the top line in third-quarter 2023.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Scheduled airline traffic (measured by revenue passenger miles) increased 8.2% year over year, greater than our anticipation of 7.9%. Scheduled capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASM) rose 4.2% year over year to 5166.5 million, lower than our projection of 4.7%. Passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 86.1% from 83% reported a year ago. The actual jump was greater than our forecast of 85.5%

Passenger revenue per ASM or PRASM decreased to 12.87 cents, witnessing a year-over-year fall of 3.8%. Operating revenue per ASM (RASM) fell by 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Average fuel cost per gallon (economic) decreased 17.5% to $2.92 in the third quarter compared with year-ago levels. Operating cost per ASM or CASM, excluding aircraft fuel and non-recurring items, inched up 1% year over year to 15.14 cents at third-quarter 2023 end.

Liquidity

As of Sep 30, the company had unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.13 billion, and outstanding debt and finance lease obligations of $1.65 billion.

Q4 2023 Outlook

RASM is expected to go down to 10-13% from fourth-quarter 2022 figures.

Capacity is anticipated to increase 1.5-4.5% from fourth-quarter 2022 levels.

Costs per ASM (excluding fuel & non-recurring items) are suggested to climb 6.5-9.5% (non-GAAP figures) from fourth-quarter 2022 levels.

Gallons of jet fuel consumed are forecast to increase 5-8% from the fourth-quarter 2022 levels.

The effective tax rate is envisioned to be around 21% during the fourth quarter.

Fuel price per gallon is expected to be $3.09 by the end of fourth-quarter 2023.

2023 Outlook

The below expectations are in comparison to full-year 2022 actuals.

Gallons of jet fuel consumed are now suggested to increase 11.5-13% (prior view: up 12.5-14.5%).

Fuel price per gallon is anticipated to be $2.89 (prior view: $2.78).

ASM are now expected to improve 7.5-8.5% (prior view: up 8-10%).

Capital Expenditure is still projected to be $265-295 million.

Hawaiian Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Some Other Transportation Companies

United Airlines UAL reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.65, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 and improved 29.9% year over year.

Operating revenues of $14,484 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,441.8 million. The top line increased 12.5% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s JBHT third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.80 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 and declined 30% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3,163.8 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,224 million and fell 18% year over year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.