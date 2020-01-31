Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Slip Y/Y

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s HA fourth-quarter 2019 earnings (excluding 8 cents from non-recurring items) of 99 cents per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. However, the bottom line dipped 1% year over year. Although quarterly revenues of $708.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $709.3 million it inched up 1.5% year over year.



Passenger revenues accounting for bulk (91.6%) of the top line increased 1.6% year over year. Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, climbed 5.6% year over year to 4.53 billion in the quarter under review. Capacity or available seat miles (ASMs) expanded 3.7% to 5.26 billion. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved 150 basis points to 86.1% in the reported quarter as traffic growth outpaced capacity expansion.



Meanwhile, operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) in the quarter slid 2.1% year over year. Average fuel cost per gallon decreased 6.8% to $2.05 in the fourth quarter while non-fuel unit costs inched up 0.8%.



During 2019, Hawaiian Holdings returned $91.6 million to shareholders through $68.8 million in buybacks and $22.8 million in dividends.

Liquidity



As of Dec 31, 2019, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $619 million while outstanding debt and finance lease obligations were $764 million.



Q1 Outlook



Capacity (or ASMs) is anticipated to increase 7.5-10.5% year over year. RASM is expected to decline 4.5-7.5% in the current quarter. Adjusted Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel is estimated to slip 1.5-4.5%. Additionally, economic fuel cost per gallon is estimated at $1.97.



2020 Outlook



For the current year, ASMs are projected to expand 5.5-8.5%. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel is predicted to either decline up to 2.5% or increase up to 0.5%. Economic fuel cost per gallon is expected to be $1.85. For full-year effective tax rate is forecast in the range of 26-28%.



Upcoming Releases



Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter earnings reports from key players, such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL, Air Lease Corporation AL and Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA. While Old Dominion will release earnings numbers on Feb 6, Copa and Air Lease will announce the same on Feb 12 and Feb 14, respectively.



