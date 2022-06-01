Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Q2 Revenue View Up on Uptick in Yields

With continued recovery in air-travel demand, Hawaiian Holdings HA improved its revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2022. It also revised guidance for certain other key metrics.



HA expects total revenues to decline approximately 4.5-7.5% from the second quarter of 2019 compared with the previous estimation of a decrease of around 8-12%. The improved guidance is due to an uptick in domestic yields.



Hawaiian Holdings now expects second-quarter capacity to decline approximately 11.5% to 13.5% from the comparable period in 2019. The previous view was a decrease of about 11.5-14.5%.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Due to reduced maintenance costs as well as improvements in other areas, the carrier now anticipates costs per available seat mile or CASM excluding fuel and non-recurring items to increase approximately 15.5-17.5% in the second quarter from the 2019 level compared with the previous expectation of a rise of approximately 16.5% to 19.5%. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter is estimated to be ($20)-$30 million compared with the previous expectation of ($50)-$10 million. With rising oil prices, HA now estimates fuel price per gallon to be $3.76 compared with the previous view of $3.59.



Hawaiian Holdings continues to expect effective tax rate of around 21% in the second quarter. Gallons of jet fuel consumed are still estimated to decline 14.5-17.5%.

