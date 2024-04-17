Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Hawaiian Holdings (NasdaqGS:HA) has been revised to 11.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 10.71 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.47% from the latest reported closing price of 13.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HA is 0.09%, an increase of 49.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.73% to 40,654K shares. The put/call ratio of HA is 3.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 2,393K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,533K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 98.44% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 1,520K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 1,498K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 33.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 188.18% over the last quarter.

Cnh Partners holds 1,446K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

Hawaiian Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

