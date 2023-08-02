Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 10.61

The average one-year price target for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) has been revised to 10.61 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 9.59 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.47% from the latest reported closing price of 11.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawaiian Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HA is 0.07%, a decrease of 7.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 53,753K shares. The put/call ratio of HA is 2.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 7,097K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 43.83% over the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 5,826K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,168K shares, representing a decrease of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 9.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,723K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 1,556K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 58.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HA by 211,290.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,475K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HA by 17.38% over the last quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Background Information

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.

