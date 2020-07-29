Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Loss Wider Than Estimates in Q2
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s HA second-quarter 2020 loss (excluding $1.48 from non-recurring items) of $3.81 per share was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.72. Moreover, quarterly revenues of $60 million declined 91.6% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61 million.
Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic induced massive drop in travel demand, passenger revenues (contributing 49.6% of the top line) declined 95.4% year over year. Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, fell 97.9% year over year to 95.1 million in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) contracted 92.1% to 409.5 million. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) deteriorated 6390 basis points to 23.2% in the reported quarter as capacity contraction outweighed traffic plunge.
Operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) in the quarter rose 6.1% year over year. Average fuel cost per gallon (economic) dropped 41.1% to $1.26 in the second quarter, while non-fuel unit costs rose more than 100%.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, Hawaiian Holdings’ unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $761 million. Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations were $1,006 million.
Zacks Rank
Hawaiian Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Outlook
Due to COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties, Hawaiian Holdings is unable to provide its detailed guidance for September-end quarter2020.
However, ASM for July 2020 is expected to be approximately 86% below its year-ago period’s capacity. The company expects August 2020 capacity to plunge 85% compared with the year-ago period’s tally. Operating expenses are expected to decline at a slower pace than capacity.
Sectorial Snapshot
Let’s take a look into some other Zacks Transportation sector companies’ second-quarter earnings.
Canadian National’s CNI second-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding 36 cents from non-recurring items) of 92 cents per share (C$0.77) were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined 28.7% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $2,315 million (C$3,209 million) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,407.6 million and fell 21.8% year over year.
J.B. Hunt Transport JBHT, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported second-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31 cents. Total revenues of $2,145.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,060.9 million.
Kansas City Southern’s KSU second-quarter earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of $1.15 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s total revenues of $547.9 million lagged the consensus mark of $550.2 million.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kansas City Southern (KSU): Free Stock Analysis Report
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.