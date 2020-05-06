Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Load Factor Tanks
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s HA first-quarter 2020 loss (excluding $2.40 from non-recurring items) of $1.00 per share was wider than the the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 74 cents. The carrier reported earnings of 67 cents in first-quarter 2019. Moreover, quarterly revenues of $559.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $564 million, down 14.9% year over year.
Due to massive drop in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger revenues (accounting for 90% of the top line) declined 16.3% year over year. Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, fell 10.1% year over year to 3.71 billion in the quarter under review. Capacity or available seat miles (ASMs) expanded 2.6% to 4.97 billion. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) deteriorated 105 basis points to 74.6% in the reported quarter as capacity expanded while traffic declined.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote
Meanwhile, operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM: a key measure of unit revenues) in the quarter fell 17.1% year over year. Average fuel cost per gallon (economic) dropped 8.5% to $1.83 in the first quarter, while non-fuel unit costs fell 0.9%.
Liquidity
As of Mar 31, 2020, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $815 million. Outstanding debt and finance lease obligations were $976 million.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Outlook
Due to COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties, Hawaiian Holdings is unable to provide its detailed guidance for second-quarter2020. ASM for April 2020 is expected to be approximately 94%, which indicates a decline from the year-ago period’s capacity. The company expects its May 2020 capacity to plunge 91% compared with the year-ago period’s tally. Operating expenses are expected to decline at a slower pace than capacity.
Sectorial Snapshot
Unlike Hawaiian Holdings, there are a few companies in the Zacks Transportation sector like Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN, Union Pacific Corporation UNP and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP that have surpassed earnings estimates in first-quarter 2020.
Werner Enterprises reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per share (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of 40 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. However, the bottom line declined 23.1% year over year.
Union Pacific’s first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.15 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. Moreover, the bottom line increased 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Canadian Pacific’s first-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of $3.3 (C$4.42) per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86. Quarterly earnings surged more than 55% year over year.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.