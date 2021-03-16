Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Arm Widens Scope of Pre-Clear Program

In an effort to improve international travel to Hawaii amid the ongoing pandemic, Hawaiian Holdings' HA subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines has expanded its Pre-Clear program for Hawaii-bound travellers departing from Japan and South Korea.

The Pre-Clear program allows international travellers who meet Hawaii’s pre-travel testing requirements to bypass the state’s 10-day quarantine protocol and an additional airport screening in Honolulu by having their documents verified before boarding. The airline had launched its pre-travel testing program in October 2020, which later was introduced to a number of its U.S. Mainland airports earlier this year.

As stated by Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines “Expanding our Pre-Clear Program to Japan and South Korea simplifies the travel experience for our international guests so they can spend less time at the airport and more time vacationing or doing business in Hawai‘I.” The carrier launched the program at Narita International Airport over the weekend, and is expected to expand the service to Kansai International Airport beginning Mar 18 and to Incheon International Airport (ICN) on Mar 19. Notably, the airline recently added a second weekly flight connecting Honolulu and ICN to meet increased demand.

As part of the expansion, Hawaiian travelers from Japan and South Korea who participate in the Pre-Clear Program will receive a Pre-Clear wristband from a Hawaiian Airlines guest service agent, who will verify their documents prior to boarding.

