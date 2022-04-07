Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm to Resume Honolulu-Auckland Flights

Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, is set to resume operations to New Zealand after more than two years of hiatus due to pandemic-led travel restrictions.



Beginning Jul 2, the airline will resume its three-times-weekly nonstop flights between Honolulu and Auckland. The carrier will operate the route on an Airbus A330 aircraft featuring 18 premium cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 extra comfort seats and 192 main cabin seats.



Later in December, Hawaiian Airlines plans to resume its Sydney service. That would mark the reopening of all of the company’s Oceania market services, which were suspended due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions.

As air-travel demand continues to recover, in March, Hawaiian Airlines announced plans to resume non-stop service between Oakland (OAK) and Kona (KOA) on the Island of Hawaii (last operated in the summer of 2016). The airline’s OAK-KOA service will begin on Jun 15 and operate through Sep 6.



A second daily flight between San Francisco and Honolulu will also begin May 15 onward and operate through Aug 1. HA’s arm will also start a daily non-stop flight between Los Angeles and Maui from Jun 11 and operate through Aug 15.

