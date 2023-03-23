Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm to Add Five Routes This Summer

Hawaiian Holdings’ ( HA ) subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced enhanced frequencies to several travel destinations to boost summer air travel, which will begin from May. The carrier announced five new routes from Honolulu to Austin, Boston, Las Vegas, Pago Pago and Los Angeles, offering more options for travelers.

From Honolulu, the carrier will fly to Austin (May 26 – Aug 18), Boston (Jun 15 – Aug 17) and Pago Pago (Jun 7 – Aug 30) once a week. Two flights to Las Vegas will fly through May 31-Aug 30 (once a week on Wednesdays) and Jun 3-Jul 29 (once a week on Saturdays). The Honolulu- Los Angeles flight will travel twice a week from Jun 2 to Jul 28. While peak summer frequency for Las Vegas will be 20 times per week, it will be 23 times per week for Los Angeles.

The senior vice president – chief revenue officer at Hawaiian Airlines, Brent Overbeek, stated, “We're encouraged by the robust demand for travel to Hawai'i this summer season and these increases signal a healthy return in our key North America markets.” HA will operate these routes with a mix of Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft.

