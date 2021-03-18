Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Arm Launches Ontario-Honolulu Flights

In response to customer demand for travel to Hawaii, Hawaiian Holdings’ HA subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, has launched a non-stop service connecting Ontario, CA with Honolulu, HI.



The service, which is currently operational five times a week, will be available daily, beginning May 24, 2021, due to the anticipated increase in demand during summers.



While departure flights from Ontario will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the same from Honolulu will be available on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Hawaiian Airlines is serving the Ontario-Honolulu route on its fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft, featuring 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Guests can enjoy complimentary meals by Hawaii’s top chefs and in-flight entertainment services onboard the aircraft.



Meanwhile, Hawaii-bound travelers can avail the airline’s pre-clearance program and bypass the state's 10-day quarantine protocol. Passengers who obtain a negative test result will receive Pre-Clear wristbands from a Hawaiian Airlines guest service agent, who will verify their documents prior to boarding.



Previously, Hawaiian Airlines launched a new long-haul domestic route connecting Orlando, FL and Honolulu to meet the increasing demand for travel to Hawaii.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Saia, Inc. SAIA and Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Mesa Air have rallied more than 100%, 88% and 300% in the past six months, respectively.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Saia, Inc. (SAIA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.