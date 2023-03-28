Hawaiian Holdings' (HA) Arm Inks SAF-Related Deal With Gevo

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, announced that it entered a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sales agreement with biofuel company Gevo, Inc. Per the deal, Hawaiian Airlines will purchase 50 million gallons of SAF over five years. Gevo is anticipated to supply SAF from a facility to be constructed in the Midwestern United States and shall start deliveries to Hawaiian Holdings’ gateway cities in California in 2029.

This deal is subject to certain conditions, which include Gevo developing, financing and constructing the facility to produce SAF (as mentioned in the deal).

Gevo will generate SAF with the help of residual starch from inedible field corn (grown using regenerative farming practices). The production process will use renewable electricity and renewable natural gas, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity.

Notably, Gevo aims to work in a way that maximizes value and reduces waste generation. It is done using the same portion of farmland to produce both animal feed and renewable fuels, while sequestering atmospheric carbon through photosynthesis.

Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Holdings' president and chief executive officer, stated, "This offtake agreement gets us one step closer to achieving our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050." He further added, "We intend to continue to invest in SAF, which will be pivotal in reducing our impact on the environment."

The reopening of the global economy and no travel-related restrictions post COVID-19 led to the buoyancy in air-travel demand. Hence, the fuel sales agreement to decarbonize the aviation industry through the SAF advancement should boost Hawaiian Holdings’ competitive position in the aviation industry.

Currently, Hawaiian Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

